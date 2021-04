Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs MI VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday:

Despite losing their first match in the IPL 2021 to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians face a problem of plenty.

Their regular opener Quinton de Kock, who had to sit out of the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he was serving his quarantine on arrival from South Africa, was back at training on Sunday and will feature in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.

It means that Chris Lynn, who was MI’s top-scorer in the loss against RCB on April 9, may have to warm the bench as the Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman will likely face the new ball with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Quinton de Kock is out of his quarantine. He did a practice session yesterday (on Sunday) with the team looking forward to the season. Yes, he will be available for tomorrow’s game,” said MI director of cricketing operations, Zaheer Khan.

“It is a good headache to have. To be lucky and be fortunate to have such a squad where people are waiting for opportunities and pushing each other,” Zaheer added.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 13.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Nitish Rana

All-rounder – Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

