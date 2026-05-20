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KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Watch Deepak Chahar mock the ‘chit’ celebration after sending Finn Allen cheaply at Eden Gardens
After getting hit for 10 runs in the previous deliveries, which included back-to-back fours in the 3rd and 4th ball, Deepak Chahar had the last laugh as he uprooted the stumps with a brilliant in swinger to get Finn Allen out for just 8 runs
Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar came up with a unique celebration of his own, mocking the trending “chit’ celebration after getting the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ dangerous opening batter Finn Allen in the first over of KKR’s chase of 148 in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens Stadium.
Deepak Chahar says, “No notes needed”
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Aw11jLoww5#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/CB2PMKxCK3
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2026
After getting hit for 10 runs in the previous deliveries, which included back-to-back fours in the 3rd and 4th ball, Deepak Chahar had the last laugh as he uprooted the stumps with a brilliant in swinger to send Finn Allen back to the pavilion for just 8 runs. This was not an ideal start for Kolkata who are desperate for 2 points tonight.
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