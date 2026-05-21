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KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Kolkata keep their play-offs hopes alive with stunning 4-wicket win over Mumbai

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Kolkata keep their play-offs hopes alive with stunning 4-wicket win over Mumbai

The Kolkata Knight Riders remain in contention for a 4th play-offs spot after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match number 65 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and teammate Suryakumar Yadav greet Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Kolkata Knight Riders remain in contention for a 4th play-offs spot after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in match number 65 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. KKR grabbed all 2 points to go 6th in the points table, thanks to a stunning 4-wicket victory at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium.

Mumbai, who are already eliminated from the competition, will finish the IPL 2026 season either at 9th or 10th, depending on what happens in their as well as Lucknow Super Giants’ last league match. Thus far, only 3 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have qualified for the play-offs but the 4th team for the knockouts is still not confirmed.

Also Read: BCCI releases schedule for 2026-27 domestic season with 1,178 matches lined up: All you need to know

Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be battling it out for the last spot alongside Kolkata, who boosted their net run-rate with the victory tonight against Mumbai.

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After losing the toss and batting first under the overcast skies on a tricky Eden Gardens surface, Mumbai suffered an immediate top-order collapse. Kolkata’s bowling unit extracted decent seam movement and variable bounce early on which saw MI getting reduced to a dismal 41/4 within the powerplay.

Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey dismantled the heavyweight core by removing Rohit Sharma (15 off 13) and Suryakumar Yadav (15 off 6) in quick succession, while Cameron Green struck twice in three deliveries to remove Ryan Rickelton (6 off 7) and Naman Dhir (0 off 3).

Also Read: KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Saurabh Dubey produces a magical powerplay spell to get big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Skipper Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20 off 32) tried to reconstruct the innings, but Sunil Narine restricted the flow of runs in the middle overs. Narine clean bowled Pandya just as the all-rounder started to free his arms.

At 105/7, Mumbai desperately needed a savior and it arrived in the form of Corbin Bosch, who smashed a brilliant, unbeaten cameo of 32 off just 18 balls to drag Mumbai to a competitive but modest 147/8.

Kolkata’s chase began precariously as Mumbai’s bowlers came out firing. Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch’s early strikes triggered anxiety within the KKR dugout and when Jasprit Bumrah castled Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata looked vulnerable at 48/3.

However, veteran Manish Pandey, playing his first game of the season, stepped up to anchor the innings. Alongside the aggressive Rovman Powell (40), Pandey stabilized the ship with a vital 64-run partnership, top-scoring with a composed 45 off 33 balls.

Just as KKR neared the finish line, Bosch struck back-to-back, finishing with stellar figures of 3/30. Bumrah returned to rattle Pandey’s stumps to trigger another late-innings panic as KKR lost quick wickets. Ultimately the home team’s lower order held their composure to edge past the target at 148/6 with seven balls to spare to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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