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KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Updates: Will RAIN end Knight Riders Playoffs dreams

KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Updates: Will RAIN end Knight Riders Playoffs dreams

There is 'Yellow alert' for thunderstorms in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2026 match between KKR and MI on Wednesday evening.

Rain and thunderstorms may affect KKR vs MI match in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have already received a reprieve in the IPL 2026 season thanks to rain and wet weather in Kolkata in their clash against Punjab Kings last month. The KKR vs PBKS is the only match in the IPL 2026 season which was abandoned due to rain at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with both teams getting one point each.

That solitary point might me what separates the fourth and final team to qualify for the Playoffs stages since Royal Challengers Bengalu, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have already booked their berth in the next stage. If KKR win both of their remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals lose their last game against MI, Ajinkya Rahane’s side will progress to the Playoffs with 15 points as compared to RR’s 14 points.

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But one thing that the home team can’t afford at this stage of the tournament is a rained-out contest. If the KKR vs MI match at Eden Gardens is washed out due to rain, the Knight Riders could become the third team after MI and Lucknow Super Giants to crash out of the race to reach the Playoffs since RR have already reached 14 points.

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Unfortunately for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned there is a ‘Yellow alert’ for thunderstorms in Kolkata for Wednesday evening. We might well have a delayed toss and start if thunderstorms hit the city between 4pm and 7pm as predicted by the MET department.

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The maximum temperature on Wednesday evening is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be quite high at around 83 per cent with about 3 per cent cloud cover. The MET department is already predicting rain on Wednesday at around 2 per cent.

Check Kolkata weather update for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match HERE…

The KKR vs MI will be played on Pitch No. 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which witnessed the afternoon game between the Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. KKR had managed to easily chase down the 156-run target set by the Royals in that match.

The pitch will be expected to be a dry one which will bring the spinners like Sunil Narine and Allah Ghazanfar into the equation. The run-scoring can be difficult as Varun Chakravarthy had claimed 3/14 in the last match on this pitch.

There is no provision for Reserve Day in the league stages of the IPL 2026 tournament. Both sides need to play a minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute a match. If minimum of 5 overs are not played by both sides then the match will be abandoned and both sides will be given one point each.

The deadline for starting a 5-overs-a-side contest is 1050pm IST as BCCI have kept provision for an extra hour if the match is affected by rain.

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