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KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Saurabh Dubey produces a magical powerplay spell to get big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Saurabh Dubey produces a magical powerplay spell to get big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders' uncapped pacer Saurabh Dubey produced a magical powerplay spell in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Dube

Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green celebrating the wicket of Rohit Sharma at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2026 match number 65. (Photo credit: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ uncapped pacer Saurabh Dubey produced a magical powerplay spell in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Dubey’s accurate line-length saw him get the big wickets of opening batter Rohit Sharma and number 4 Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.

KKR are in a must-win situation against MI in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. The 3-time champions still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the last 4 but that also depends on the results of other matches.

But tonight, Kolkata has started in the best way possible all because of Saurabh Dubey’s bowling in the first six overs.

More to follow..

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