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KKR vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

KKR vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win match in race to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav bats in the nets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Source: X)

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are in a desperate race to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs and must win their last two remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to give themselves an outside chance of qualifying. First of those two ‘do-or-die’ fixtures for Kolkata Knight Riders will be against MI in match no. 65 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

MI, on the other hand are out of the race to Playoffs stages and are only on 8 points after their first 12 matches of the season and currently on 9th place on the Points Table just ahead of last-placed Lucknow Super Giants. The five-time former champions are just playing for pride as they face KKR and Rajasthan Royals in their last two matches.

Also Read | WATCH: LSG captain Rishabh Pant ABUSES in post-match presentation after loss to RR, drops the ‘F-bomb’ with…

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR had a horror start to their IPL 2026 campaign but have bounced back in the second half of the season to remain in the hunt for Playoffs. They have managed to win four out of their last 5 matches – including a big win over Playoffs-bound Gujarat Titans after posting an impressive total of 247.

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MI had to deal with playing under three captains this season – Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah – but batter Namin Dhir didn’t blame that for his side’s dismal show. “Not at all disturbing. Like people from outside say the atmosphere has always been like we’re one family. Whoever comes in as captain has different tactics and ideas, but it was never disturbing. I enjoyed playing under all of them,” Dhir said in the pre-match press conference at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 64: RR jumps back into Playoffs contention, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to top

However, MI batter said that injuries to top players affected the side’s performance in the IPL 2026 season. “Rohit had a hamstring issue. Surya had to leave for paternity reasons. We missed them in crucial matches. Now Quinny (Quinton de Kock) is also ruled out. These are some of the reasons why we could not perform as per the expectations associated with Mumbai Indians. Injuries were definitely a big concern for us,” Dhir said.

MI hold a massive edge in head-to-head contests against KKR traditionally with 25 wins as compared to 11 losses so far. But KKR will need to turn that old form around if they hope to remain in hunt for the Playoffs.

Gotta give it all pic.twitter.com/XD0ELABdQc — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 20, 2026

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 will take place on Wednesday, May 20.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 on TV in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 in India?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 65 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar

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