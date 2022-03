KKR vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 01 Friday:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, PBKS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Cricket Tips KKR vs PBKS.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between KKR vs PBKS will take place at 7:00 PM IST – April 1

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan(VC), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer(C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sunil Narine, Shahrukh Khan, Sheldon Jackson, Odean Smith, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Tim Southee.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar