Kolkata vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 53: KKR vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Eden Gardens 7:30 PM IST May 8, Monday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips
Dream11 Team Prediction
Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2023, Match 53: KKR vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Eden Gardens 7:30 PM IST May 8, Monday:
Also Read:
- Kolkata Weather Report, KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Not Rain; Cyclone Mocha Could Washout Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
- David Warner's Tweet Praising Glenn Philips Goes VIRAL After SRH Beat RR in IPL 2023
- Sanju Samson REACTS on Sandeep Sharma's Last Ball No-Ball During IPL 2023 Match Between RR-SRH
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips
You may like to read
Match Details
Match: KKR vs PBKS, Match 53, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 8, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana
All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran
Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Probable Playing XIs
KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact Player: Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy]
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh [Impact Player: Nathan Ellis]
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.