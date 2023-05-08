Home

Kolkata vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 53: KKR vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Eden Gardens 7:30 PM IST May 8, Monday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips

KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Tips. (Pic: IANS)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Details

Match: KKR vs PBKS, Match 53, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 8, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Probable Playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact Player: Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy]

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh [Impact Player: Nathan Ellis]

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

