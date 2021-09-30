KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

IPL's newest sensation Venkatesh Iyer's footwork or the lack of it will be put through a stern test against the sharp googlies bowled by Ravi Bishnoi when Kolkata Knight Riders square off against a beleaguered Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 on Friday. Knights all-rounder Venkatesh has caught everyone's attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi's wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions. It will be the biggest match-up in the game which is very important for KL Rahul's Punjab Kings if they have any intentions of staying afloat in the competition.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 45 match toss between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

KKR vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul

Batters – Aiden Markram, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, M Prasidh Krishna, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Ravi Bishnoi, Fabian Allen.

KKR vs PBKS Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.