KKR vs PBKS Updates IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Skipper KL Rahul struck a well-paced half-century to help Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2021 here on Friday, moving to fifth position and maintaining their chances of making it to the knockout rounds. Both teams needed a win — the KKR more so as it would have pushed them to 12 points from 12 games and closer to a place in the top four. But it was not to be as Punjab (10) won the match and reached the fifth position, moving ahead of Mumbai Indian (10) on better Net Run Rate. This win means that the Delhi Capitals are assured of a place in the knockouts with Punjab, KKR, and Mumbai Indian on 10 points and fighting for the final qualifying spot.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Jump to Fifth Spot After Win Over Kolkata; KL Rahul Reclaims Orange Cap

