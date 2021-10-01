KKR vs PBKS Updates IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Skipper KL Rahul struck a well-paced half-century to help Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2021 here on Friday, moving to fifth position and maintaining their chances of making it to the knockout rounds. Both teams needed a win — the KKR more so as it would have pushed them to 12 points from 12 games and closer to a place in the top four. But it was not to be as Punjab (10) won the match and reached the fifth position, moving ahead of Mumbai Indian (10) on better Net Run Rate. This win means that the Delhi Capitals are assured of a place in the knockouts with Punjab, KKR, and Mumbai Indian on 10 points and fighting for the final qualifying spot.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Jump to Fifth Spot After Win Over Kolkata; KL Rahul Reclaims Orange Cap

Live Updates

  • 11:41 PM IST

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: ABSOLUTE MADNESS! Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders and it’s the Shah Rukh Khan from the Punjab camp who guide his team to the win as Rahul Tripathi dropped his catch at the boundary line which resulted in a six. PBKS 168/5 in 19.3 overs beat KKR by 5 wicketss

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! KL RAHUL DEPARTS! Is this the final twist in the tale? Punjab are once again throwing away the game and KL Rahul is the culprit this time. PBKS 162/5 in 19.2 overs

  • 11:25 PM IST

    PBKS NEED 5 RUNS in 6 BALLS!

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: MASSIVE DECISION! After taking his time the third-umpire gave KL Rahul not out as he feels that ball touched the ground. However, it is very debatable as commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen think that it was a catch. PBKS 155/4 in 18.3 overs

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Poor from Dinesh Karthik as he not only allow Punjab steal two runs in the over but he also failed to grab a chance to get KL Rahul out. The match is currently going in Punjab’s favour as KKR desperately need another bowler tonight. PBKS 151/4 in 18 overs

  • 11:08 PM IST

    PBKS NEED 24 RUNS IN 18 BALLS!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Punjab Kings are losing the way once again in their chase. Deepak Hooda is walking back towards the pavilion as Rahul Tripathi takes a comfortable catch near the boundary rope. KL Rahul is not looking happy with his players’ shot selection. PBKS 134/4 in 16.3 overs

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Sunil Narine gets the last laugh as he removes Aiden Markram after getting hit for a monstrous six. It might be the new twist in the tale as Punjab Kings have a poor habit of throwing away the match. KL Rahul will be the key here. PBKS 129/3 in 15.3 overs

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: KL Rahul has completed his fifty and Punjab Kings are marching towards a thumping win. But only Punjab can lose the game from here as they have done in the past. Rahul needs to stay till the end of this chase. PBKS 121/2 in 15 overs