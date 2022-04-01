Mumbai: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns on Friday and the match is expected to a thriller – like most IPL games in this season. Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is a part of the Punjab Kings franchise, would be eyeing a massive T20 feat. The attacking left-hander needs eight more boundaries to become the fourth player in the history of T20s to hit 1000 boundaries.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni's Six Hits Female Fan on Head During LSG vs CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

If he gets there, he joins David Warner, Chris Gayle and Alex Hales. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli with 917 boundaries in the format is way behind Dhawan in the second spot. Also Read - IPL 2022 KKR Vs Punjab King: Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast | IPL Video

In his opening game for Punjab, he stitched a crucial 29-ball 43 stand with captain Mayank Agarwal to set the platform in the 206 chase. Dhawan was bought by Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.25 Cr and sure he is repaying them. The franchise would be expecting big things from the experienced opener this season. Also Read - Dwayne Bravo Edges Lasith Malinga to Become Leading Wicket-Taker in History of IPL

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar