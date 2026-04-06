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KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Updates: Will RAIN wash out match No 12 at Eden Gardens on Monday

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Updates: Will RAIN wash out match No 12 at Eden Gardens on Monday

A massive threat of rain is looming large over IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings set to take place at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Rain washed out KKR and PBKS training session in Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Home team Kolkata Knight Riders are bidding to win their first game of the ongoing IPL 2026 season as they take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Three-time winners KKR have slumped to back-to-back losses to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two games.

Punjab Kings, the IPL 2025 finalists, on the other hand are on a roll with successive wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. However, one of the biggest hurdles facing both KKR and PBKS could be the weather in Kolkata.

There weather prediction for Monday evening is not looking promising for the fans as there is a major threat of rain in Kolkata. There is as much as 85 per cent chance of rain predicted for Monday evening for the IPL 2026 match between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens.

The temperature for Monday evening will be around 24 degrees Celsius with around 4.4mm of rain predicted. There will also be around 94 per cent cloud cover over the city when the IPL 2026 match between KKR and PBKS is scheduled to start around 730pm.

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The humidity level will be around 77 per cent with the weather department predicting ‘most cloudy weather with a couple of showers’ as well.

The training session for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings could not take place at the Eden Gardens due to steady drizzle throughout Sunday evening. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR had a curtailed training session with some of the players opting to take part in indoor nets.

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has developed a reputation for being a fast-scoring one since the IPL 2023 season. In the only match of the season so far at the venue, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to pile up a massive score of 226.

Is there provision for Reserve Day in IPL 2026 league matches?

There is no provision for any Reserve Day in IPL 2026 league matches. Both teams have to play a minimum of 5 overs for it to constitute a mtch.

If a minimum of five overs cannot be completed by both the teams, then the game will be abandoned and both sides will be sharing one point each.

The KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 season was abandoned due to rain last year. Punjab Kings had posted 201 for 4 after batting first but only one over was possible in KKR’s chase as the match had to be abandoned. It is the only game that has been abandoned between KKR and PBKS over the years.

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