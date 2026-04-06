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KKR vs PBKS Live Score, 12th Match IPL 2026: Rain interrupts play at Eden Gardens

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KKR vs PBKS Live Score, 12th Match IPL 2026: Rain interrupts play at Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings for their second home match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Kolkata 25/2 (3.4) Run Rate: (Current: 6.82) Last Wicket: Cameron Green c Prabhsimran Singh b Xavier Bartlett 4 (2) - 16/2 in 1.6 Over Ajinkya Rahane (C) 8 * (6) 1x4, 0x6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (W) 7 (7) 0x4, 0x6 Xavier Bartlett (1.4-0-9-2) * Arshdeep Singh (2-0-16-0)

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Live score (Source: IANS)

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders are still hunting for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as they take on Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in their third match at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Monday. A lot was expected from KKR, who had the biggest purse worth Rs 64 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, but the start of this season has been nothing short of a nightmare for them.

KKR bowling has been severely jolted with the absence of Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is yet to get a NOC from SLC and join the squad. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore, is yet to start bowling in the IPL 2026 season so far failed with the bat as well.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have built on the success from the IPL 2025 season when they reached the final. They have won both their matches against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings comfortably, although captain Shreyas Iyer will be concerned about slow over-rate of their bowlers which has cost his side big fines in the first two matches.

The big worry for both KKR and PBKS will be the weather in Kolkata. There is weather prediction for rain over the city on Monday evening which could eventually wash out the match as well. The KKR vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 season at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 Playing 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No 12 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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