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KKR vs PBKS Live Score, 12th Match IPL 2026: Rain interrupts play at Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings for their second home match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 6, 2026 8:02 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
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KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Live score (Source: IANS)

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders are still hunting for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as they take on Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in their third match at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Monday. A lot was expected from KKR, who had the biggest purse worth Rs 64 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, but the start of this season has been nothing short of a nightmare for them.

KKR bowling has been severely jolted with the absence of Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is yet to get a NOC from SLC and join the squad. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore, is yet to start bowling in the IPL 2026 season so far failed with the bat as well.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have built on the success from the IPL 2025 season when they reached the final. They have won both their matches against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings comfortably, although captain Shreyas Iyer will be concerned about slow over-rate of their bowlers which has cost his side big fines in the first two matches.

The big worry for both KKR and PBKS will be the weather in Kolkata. There is weather prediction for rain over the city on Monday evening which could eventually wash out the match as well. The KKR vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 season at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 12 Playing 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No 12 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:53 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Rain stops play at Eden Gardens, forcing players off the field while the ground staff hurried to cover the pitch. KKR had started to rebuild their innings with Rahane and Raghuvanshi at the crease before the downpour brought play to a halt. KKR 25/2 after 3.4 overs

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:49 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Wicket! Xavier Bartlett strikes again removes Cameron Green – caught by Prabhsimran Singh! Bartlett’s short-of-a-length delivery swinging away proved too tricky for Green, who nudged it away from his body and edged it straight to Singh. Caught right on the crease, Green’s shot went nowhere, and KKR’s troubles continue. Green departs for 4

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:42 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: First shock has been given to Kolkata as Xavier Bartlett removes Finn Allen, caught by Prabhsimran Singh. Bartlett had kept bowling short of a length, tempting Allen to go big down the ground. This time, Allen tried to loft the ball over the line, only to edge it straight to Prabhsimran Singh.

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:29 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen has stepped onto the field to open for Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 12 at the Eden Gardens. Arshdeep Singh to begin the proceedings.

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:12 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Impact substitute for KKR and PBKS:

    Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey
    Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar
  • Apr 6, 2026 7:09 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:08 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Varun Chakaravarthy is injured, while Sunil Narine is sick. Rowmen Powell and Navdeep Saini in.

    Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
  • Apr 6, 2026 7:01 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss, opts to bat first at the Eden Gardens

  • Apr 6, 2026 6:58 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Player from both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have stepped onto the field for their regular warm-ups. Toss to take place at 7:00 PM

  • Apr 6, 2026 6:42 PM IST

    KKR vs PBKS Live Score, 12th Match IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane will be keen to quiet his critics with the bat. Rahane showed promise in KKR’s IPL 2026 season opener but faltered in the next, sparking questions about his form. The KKR captain dismissed the doubts in a fiery post-match interview and will now look to make a statement against Punjab Kings.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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