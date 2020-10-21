11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

KKR vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their return fixture of the IPL match 39 on Wednesday. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old’s first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets. While Andre Russell (0/29 from 2 overs) turned out to be expensive partly due to the injury he sustained before the start of his final over, the others — Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav — were economical. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 39

KKR captain Eoin Morgan would also be worried about Russell’s form with the bat. The Caribbean all-rounder, also KKR’s leading run-scorer with 1,434 runs from 66 games, has failed to create the impact he usually makes in the batting order. It will also be interesting to see whether Morgan brings Sunil Narine back in the playing XI as the spinner has now been cleared of suspect action. With 127 wickets in 116 games, Narine is the top wicket-taker for KKR. On the other hand, RCB’s opener Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli have all managed to find form with the bat. Kohli, who was struggling in the initial few games of the season, has led his team from the front, while de Villiers has done what he is best known for. Against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last contest, de Villiers single-handedly blew away the opponents as he smashed 55 of just 22 deliveries. Moreover, the last time the two sides faced each other, de Villiers hammered 73 off 33 balls. Chris Morris wreaked havoc in the RR line-up with a four-wicket haul and he is a handy option down the order for RCB with the bat. Morris will once again lead the pace attack alongwith Isuru Udana. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for match no. 39 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST) – October 21. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan is Not The First India Player to Hit Two Consecutive T20 Centuries

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL Match Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell/Chris Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

