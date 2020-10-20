Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21:

Kolkata will be high-on-confidence when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Lockie Ferguson shined on his season debut as he picked up three wickets during the match and two in the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 39

The Virat Kohli-led Challengers have been rather consistent this season and would like to take a step closer to playoffs with a win over Kolkata. They beat KKR in their first encounter in this year's IPL and would start with their noses in front in the tie.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 21.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB), Wahington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Isuru Udana (RCB), Pat Cummins (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR)

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

