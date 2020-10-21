Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Bangalore Beat Kolkata by Eight Wickets

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Bangalore are now cruising to a win and with it they will get closer to the playoffs. Kolkata has a lot to think about if they want to qualify for the playoffs. Gurkeerat picks two consecutive boundaries. RCB: 76/2 in 12 overs

  • 9:51 PM IST

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: No Ferguson still, Chakraborty into the attack. Kolkata need wickets in a cluster and only a miracle can bail them out of this hole. Both the Bangalore openers are brilliantly chasing the paltry 85. Padikkal cuts it for a boundary. Padikkal picks two more. RCB: 45/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:44 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Surprising to see that Ferguson has not got the ball after an incredible last match. Cummins continues and Padikkal flicks it for a two, the scoreboard is ticking. Finch will look to get some runs under his belt going forward in the tournament ut will help him. Finch picks up a boundary. RCB: 37/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:41 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Padikkal has got a move on as he is shifting gears. He picks up two boundaries of Krishna and Bangalore are in total control of the match. RCB: 23/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Kolkata is bowling well, but they do not have a lot of runs to play with. With the ball, they are keeping it tight as the Bangalore openers are looking to get their eye in. Padikkal makes room, goes aerial, picks the first boundary. RCB: 15/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:31 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Krishna will share the new ball duties with Cummins. He starts with a wide. Padikkal and Finch are pinching quick singles at the moment. The openers are looking to see off the new ball. Padikkal picks a single. A big appeal against Finch, Kolkata does not take a review. RCB: 8/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:26 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Padikkal and Finch would like to carry their bats through and get Bangalore over the line. Cummins will start proceedings and he will look for early wickets. RCB: 4/0 in 1 over

Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to win the match by eight wickets and take a step closer to the all-important playoffs. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Kolkata was 3/3 right at the start and crumbled as the game progressed. At a certain stage, it seemed they were in danger of being bundled out. They avoided that as they posted a paltry 84/8 in 20 overs. Siraj with three wickets was the best Bangalore bowler on the night as Chahal chipped in with two. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs SRH in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 40

Chasing 85 to win, Padikkal and Finch got Bangalore off to a steady start. Even once they departed, Kohli and Gurkeerat were good enough to see them through. It was a comprehensive win and would give RCB a lot of confidence going into the backend of the group stage. Kolkata has a lot of thinking to do. Also Read - RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 40 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 22 Thursday

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube