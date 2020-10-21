

















Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to win the match by eight wickets and take a step closer to the all-important playoffs. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Kolkata was 3/3 right at the start and crumbled as the game progressed. At a certain stage, it seemed they were in danger of being bundled out. They avoided that as they posted a paltry 84/8 in 20 overs. Siraj with three wickets was the best Bangalore bowler on the night as Chahal chipped in with two. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs SRH in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 40

Chasing 85 to win, Padikkal and Finch got Bangalore off to a steady start. Even once they departed, Kohli and Gurkeerat were good enough to see them through. It was a comprehensive win and would give RCB a lot of confidence going into the backend of the group stage. Kolkata has a lot of thinking to do. Also Read - RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 40 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 22 Thursday

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube