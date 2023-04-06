Home

LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match 9.

LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Plot Comeback Against High-Spirited Bangalore. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Kolkata: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Thursday.

KKR had made Nitish Rana their stand-in skipper, assuming that their regular skipper would be back in the second half of the season but with Iyer ruled out completely, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side may face a leadership crisis.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

