Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST
live

LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: TOSS Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match 9.

Updated: April 6, 2023 6:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

KKR vs RCB, KKR vs RCB News, KKR vs RCB Updates, KKR vs RCB Pics, KKR vs RCB Latest News, KKR vs RCB Venue, KKR vs RCB Latest Updates, KKR vs RCB Images, KKR vs RCB Photos, KKR vs RCB India, KKR vs RCB In Indian Premier League 2023, KKR vs RCB Playing XIs, KKR vs RCB Score, KKR vs RCB Live Score on Google, KKR vs RCB Live Google Score, KKR vs RCB Google News, KKR vs RCB on Google Discover, KKR vs RCB Google Score, KKR vs RCB Live Score, KKR vs RCB Live Updates, KKR vs RCB Live Pics, KKR vs RCB Scores, KKR vs RCB Score Updates, KKR vs RCB Score Pics, KKR vs RCB IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB Latest Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore News, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pics, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest News, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates, IPL 2023
LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Plot Comeback Against High-Spirited Bangalore. (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Kolkata: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Thursday.

Also Read:

KKR had made Nitish Rana their stand-in skipper, assuming that their regular skipper would be back in the second half of the season but with Iyer ruled out completely, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side may face a leadership crisis.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 6, 2023 6:32 PM IST

Updated Date: April 6, 2023 6:32 PM IST

More Stories