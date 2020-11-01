KKR vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KKR vs RR at Dubai International Stadium: They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL game in Dubai on Sunday. Besides a victory in their last league game, the inaugural edition winners will also need other results to go their way if they are to make the playoffs of the lucrative event, in its 13th edition now. The best-case scenario for Rajasthan would be Kings XI Punjab losing their last match and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning no more than one in their last two outings. In that case, Royals will go through with 14 points, without the net run rate coming into play. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest Update After RCB vs SRH, Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to Jump to No.4 Position; Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones Kagiso Rabada to Take Top Spot in Purple Cap Tally, David Warner Goes Past Virat Kohli in Orange Cap List

However, RR’s first task is to do what is within its control — win the match against the Knight Riders and then hope for the best. Given the tight situation, the bigger the margin of win, the better it will be for the Steve Smith-led side. The Royals can certainly look forward to their batting at the Dubai International Stadium. Their talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has just won a Man-of-the-Match award, having made a breezy half-century after picking up two wickets, in the team’s win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Preview: Ben Stokes Inspired Rajasthan Royals Eye Playoffs Berth, Set to Face Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai

IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 1. Also Read - RCB vs SRH 2020, IPL Match Today Report: Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma Star as Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

KKR vs RR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

