KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 47 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 2, Monday:

Mumbai: Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL here on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, Match 46: Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century, CSK in Control

The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Scorecard: Mohsin Derails Delhi's Chase As Lucknow Won By 6 Runs

Venkatesh’s performances have been underwhelming to say the least after a season that helped him get into the Indian team. After his struggles at the top, the team tried him in the middle-order but that too did not work.

The southpaw was back opening alongside Aaron Finch in the last game but runs deserted him again.

Making the play-offs from here looks improbable for KKR who desperately need to find their best XI and stick with it for the remainder of the competition.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 43 toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai

KKR vs RR Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell , Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Captain: Jos Buttler Vice Captain: Devdutt Padikkal