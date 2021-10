KKR vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KKR vs RR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In another VIVO IPL blockbuster on Thursday evening – Rajasthan Royals will turn up against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The VIVO IPL KKR vs RR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 7. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. While KKR started the second phase with back-to-back wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and MI before suffering a defeat to Chennai Super Kings, they came back to beat table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KKR vs RR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of VIVO IPL 2021 will be available on Star Sports Network.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

KKR vs RR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Evin Lewis (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal,

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer (C), Shivam Dube,

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/Captain), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

KKR vs RR Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/Captain), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Singh.

