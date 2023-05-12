Home

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Fined Despite Rajasthan Royals’ Big Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 and Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/25.

Jos Buttler has endured a dry run in IPL 2023 so far. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler was handed a fine of 10 per cent for breaching IPL’s code of conduct during their nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing 150, Buttler opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, England’s T20I World Cup-winning captain was dismissed for a duck, following a horrible mix-up with Jaiswal and was seen utterly disappointed with his dismissal.

This was also Buttler’s third duck of the season. IPL released a statement stating Buttler has breached Level 1 Offence and the player accepted that. “Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement said.

Earlier, Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals bagged two crucial points to rise to the third position in the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149/8 after being asked to bat first.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form. In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

