Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions

KKR vs SRH Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 8 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Saturday, September 26: Also Read - LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Match 7 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Shaw Slams Fifty, Dhawan Solid; Delhi Capitals in Command vs CSK

After a loss in the opener, both sides could make changes to their squad when Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. KKR lost their opening game to the Mumbai Indians by 49 runs while SRH lost their first game to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Equals Suresh Raina's Record, Becomes Most-Capped Player During CSK vs DC

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for the eighth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar's Son Rohan Comes up With a Cryptic Tweet After Anushka Sharma Reacts on Controversy

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma

Likely 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/KKR Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more