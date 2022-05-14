KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

Smarting from four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort out their bowling issues when they face an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders, as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-offs race here on Saturday.

A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dragged SRH down to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all their remaining three games to harbour any hopes of making it to the play-offs.

KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination and their woes were compounded with the ruling out of pace spearhead Pat Cummins owing to a hip injury.

Shreyas Iyer’s men have just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 12 games.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KOL vs SRH Playing 11s TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 61 toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune



KKR vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson , Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell , Aiden Markram , Umran Malik, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Umran Malik Vice Captain: Andre Russell

