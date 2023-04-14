Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 19: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KKR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Kolkata vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday:
Also Read:
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 19: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KKR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.
You may like to read
Match Details
Match: KKR vs SRH, match 19, IPL
Date & Time: April 14, 7:30 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Probable Playing XI
KKR probable playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.
KKR vs SRH Squads
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.