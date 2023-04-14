Home

Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 19: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KKR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Kolkata vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday:

Match Details

Match: KKR vs SRH, match 19, IPL

Date & Time: April 14, 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Probable Playing XI

KKR probable playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

KKR vs SRH Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

