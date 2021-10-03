KKR vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KKR vs SRH at Dubai International Stadium: In Match 49 of VIVO IPL 2021 on 'Super Sunday' – Kolkata Knight Riders will turn up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 KKR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 3. Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches.

SRH have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL in the UAE. While SRH had returned to winning ways after five losses on the trot with a convincing victory over Rajasthan Royals, they lost their last game by six wickets at Sharjah, allowing Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the play-offs. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KKR vs SRH Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 49 match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Rahul Tripathi (VC), Jason Roy (C), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

KKR vs SRH Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Umran Malik.

