Kolkata Knight Riders got their campaign off to a poor start as they were outplayed by defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener. While their big-hitters failed to connect with the bat, Shivam Mavi and Sunil Narine’s bowling were the only positives from the game which they KKR lost by 49 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Rules Out Suresh Raina's Return in UAE

Now, as they get ready to face SunRisers Hyderabad, they could make changes to their squad from their opening night. Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 8 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Saturday, September 26

The major part of the squad is expected to remain unchanged, but Rinku Singh – who has had a good domestic season – could get a go-ahead of Nikhil Naik – who did not do a lot against MI. The Uttar Pradesh-born is a livewire on the field and is a pinch-hitter. It would be interesting to see where he bats and the role he will be given. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Dubai Weather Forecast For Match 8

Prasidh Krishna could also be picked as he has sound experience of playing the league and performs well under pressure ahead of Sandeep Warrier. He can bowl fast and has the knack of landing in the yorkers.

The rest of the squad would remain unchanged, but there could be changes in the batting order. It would be interesting to see where Karthik – who walked in at No 3 – bats against SRH. Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine will continue to open in all likelihood.

Likely 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

SQUAD

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi