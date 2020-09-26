Sunrisers Hyderabad has a lot of issues to address ahead of the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. But, topping the list would be Mitchell Marsh – who picked up an injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore – and who would replace him. He is a key figure of the Orange Army with the bat and the ball. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Not Confident About His Form, Says Aakash Chopra After CSK Lose Back to Back Games

After Marsh picked up the injury, West Indies cricketer Jason Holder was named as his replacement and he is expected to join the team soon.

In all probability, if the franchise goes in for a like-for-like choice, Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi – who was in contention to play SRH's opener – may finally get a go in the 11 for the game tonight. The rest of the squad is expected to remain the same as they take on KKR.

SRH relies heavily on their openers – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – who have won them matches in the past and the franchise would be hoping they can replicate the same this season.

SRH lost eight wickets for 31 runs against RCB and they would like to avoid such collapses going ahead in the tournament. The side will also rely on Rashid Khan – who has been one of their game-changers in the past.

Both KKR and SRH will be looking to bounce back and get their campaign started at Abu Dhabi.

Playing 11

Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata:

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi