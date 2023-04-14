Home

IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra Voices Concern Over Andre Russell’s Form Ahead Of SRH Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of three games in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Andre Russell has scored just 36 runs so far in IPL 2023 for KKR. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Despite two wins in three games, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra felt Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still has a missing link to address in their batting, pointing fingers to Andre Russell’s flop show with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Russell had a good start with a 35 against Punjab Kings but could manage just one runs in the next two games, providing an imbalance to their batting order. Although the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana have stepped up when needed, Chopra felt runs from Russell’s bat could take the two-time champions to a whole different level.

“Kolkata is a team on a roll. It seems they are a team with problems. Andre Russell’s bat hasn’t spoken at all till now. It looks like something is lacking in batting but Rinku Singh comes one day, Venkatesh Iyer comes another day, and now Nitish Rana has also scored runs,” Chopra said.

Not just with the bat, the all-rounder wasn’t even given the ball in either of the three matches so far. It is still not sure why KKR skipper Nitish Rana isn’t using Russell with the ball.

“Venky Iyer has batted well, played very well in two games. His batting order has been moved slightly up and down. He might continue to bat at No. 3, could open, or get pushed to No. 4. If Russell scores runs, the team’s stature will suddenly grow even further,” he added.

In case Russell is benched against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at Eden Gardens, Namibian David Weise can come in as a like for like replacement.

