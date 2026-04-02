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KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Update: Will rain interrupt Ajinkya Rahanes landmark game at Eden Gardens

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Update: Will rain interrupt Ajinkya Rahane’s landmark game at Eden Gardens

Fans in Kolkata will be hoping that rain stays away from the city for the IPL 2026 match between KKR and SRH at the Eden Gardens on Thursday night.

Will rain interrupt KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens on Thursday? (Photo: IANS)

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane is getting ready for a special outing in the IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Not only is this KKR’s first home game of the IPL 2026 season, but it will be Rahane’s landmark 200th match in the Indian Premier League.

The KKR captain is getting ready to become the 11th cricketer in the history of the T20 league to turn out in more than 200 matches. Rahane will look to make this occasion a special one for himself and the team as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise will look to post their first win of the season.

Rahane and KKR will be hoping that unseasonal rain in Kolkata doesn’t play spoilsport in the IPL 2026 match on Thursday. In what will be good news for the Kolkata cricket fans, there is no prediction for rain on Thursday evening. The temperature in the evening will be around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity hovering around 75 per cent. There is no cloud cover predicted over Kolkata on match day as well.

Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Kolkata weather prediction HERE…

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There is unlikely to be any dew on Thursday evening as well which means that toss should not play a major role for either side. The KKR vs SRH game will be played on the same surface which witnessed New Zealand’s win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 last month.

All indications are that it will be a high-scoring encounter with batter from both sides in top form. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori pointed out to the fact that there is some grass on the Eden Gardens pitch for the game which means the spinners are unlikely to get much turn from the surface.

With both KKR and SRH batters on song, another 220-plus total appears to be loading on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. It will be a stern test for the depleted bowling attack of both the sides.

Is there a Reserve Day for KKR vs SRH match?

The IPL doesn’t have any provision for Reserve Day for IPL 2026 league matches. Both teams must complete minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute as a match.

If at least 5 overs from both sides are not possible then the match will be abandoned and both sides will be awarded one point each. There have been 30 matches in the IPL between KKR and SRH but none of those matches have been abandoned so far with the Knight Riders winning 20 games and Hyderabad franchise winning the remaining 10.

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