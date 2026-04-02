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KKR vs SRH score highlights, 6th Match IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy departs, SRH win the game by 65 runs

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 6 highlights Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane's side will look to maintain their dominance of Sunrisers Hyderabad as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 11:33 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
KKR wickets vs SRH in IPL 2026
Big trouble for KKR

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back from a tough loss in the opening match of the season as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game at home at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Even Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this clash with a loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match of the season.

Both sides will be missing a couple of big players due to injury with SRH captain Pat Cummins and KKR pacer Matheesha Pathirana yet to be seen in this season. As a result, both sides are looking a little light in the bowling department after failing to defend 200-plus totals in their last match.

Ishan Kishan will be leading the SRH side for the second time in his career and will look to carry his recent golden form with the bat against Ajinkya Rahane’s side. Kishan smashed an impressive fifty in the first game against RCB after his side were in some trouble early on.

Rahane, on the other hand, also smashed a glorious fifty against Mumbai Indians but had to leave the field due to possible cramps. KKR will be hoping that their skipper will be back to full fitness for the match vs SRH.

Kavya Maran-owned side will also miss the services of England pacer Brydon Carse, who had injured his hand before during training before the opening match against RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga/Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 6 Scores and Updates HERE –

All the updates have been shared.

Live Updates

  • Apr 2, 2026 11:08 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs as Varun Chakaravrthy departs.

  • Apr 2, 2026 11:04 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: One more wicket falls for KKR as Kartik Tyagi is dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat.

  • Apr 2, 2026 11:00 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad takes full control of the game as KKR key player Ramandeep Singh departs.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:55 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Almost all hope is gone for Kolkata Knight Riders as Sunil Narine is dismissed by Eshan Malinga.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:47 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Big wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders as the match-finisher Rinku Singh is dismiss by Nitish Reddy for 35 runs off 24 balls. KKR 139-6 after 13.4 overs.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:36 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: One more wicket for KKR as Anukul Roy departs for a duck.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:32 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Poor coordination between KKR batters, another wicket as Angrish Raghuvanshi is run-out.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:29 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Brilliant batting performance from star batter Angrish Raghuvanshi as he completes his half century.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:06 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Big wicket for KKR as star batter Cameron Green is run-out by Eshan Malinga for 31 runs off 17 balls.

  • Apr 2, 2026 9:58 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score, 6th Match IPL 2026: Jaydev Unadkat takes the wicket of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane for 8 runs off 10 balls. KKR 67-2 after 5 overs.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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