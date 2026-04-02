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KKR vs SRH score highlights, 6th Match IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy departs, SRH win the game by 65 runs

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KKR vs SRH score highlights, 6th Match IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy departs, SRH win the game by 65 runs

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 6 highlights Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane's side will look to maintain their dominance of Sunrisers Hyderabad as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Big trouble for KKR

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back from a tough loss in the opening match of the season as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game at home at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Even Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this clash with a loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match of the season.

Both sides will be missing a couple of big players due to injury with SRH captain Pat Cummins and KKR pacer Matheesha Pathirana yet to be seen in this season. As a result, both sides are looking a little light in the bowling department after failing to defend 200-plus totals in their last match.

Ishan Kishan will be leading the SRH side for the second time in his career and will look to carry his recent golden form with the bat against Ajinkya Rahane’s side. Kishan smashed an impressive fifty in the first game against RCB after his side were in some trouble early on.

Rahane, on the other hand, also smashed a glorious fifty against Mumbai Indians but had to leave the field due to possible cramps. KKR will be hoping that their skipper will be back to full fitness for the match vs SRH.

Kavya Maran-owned side will also miss the services of England pacer Brydon Carse, who had injured his hand before during training before the opening match against RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 6 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga/Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

KKR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 6 Scores and Updates HERE –

All the updates have been shared.

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