KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 49 CRICKET UPDATES

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers maintained a tight leash before Shubman Gill steered the chase to help his team register a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With the win, Kolkata now have 12 points from 13 matches and remain in contention for the last spot in the playoffs stage. It wasn't a straightforward chase of 116 for Kolkata, who were watchful in their first four overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi fell cheaply in the first ten overs. But Shubman Gill displayed a subtle shift in gears to make up for the slowness in the scoring rate. Sedate till the last ball of 11th over, Gill hit Kolkata's first boundary after power-play by coming down the pitch and hitting through mid-wicket off Khan.

Live Updates

  • 12:57 AM IST

    IPL 2021- Shubman Gill Bags ‘Player of The Match’

  • 12:57 AM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: Shubhman Gill, the Player of the match, says that they were looking to keep wickets in hand early in the innings. Adds that hitting spinners on that wicket was not easy and he was targetting the shorter boundary. Says that he did not have much runs under his belt and it was important for him to not throw away his wicket and put the opposition ahead. Adds that he is used to playing on wickets where there is very low bounce as wrists come into play on those wickets. Right then. That is all we have from this clash! The next game will be between the two teams who are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Chennai will face Delhi on October 4 at 6 pm Local (7:30 PM IST). See you there. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 11:35 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 UPDATES: Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, says that the wicket was slower than it was in their last game. Adds that they bowled and fielded really well and it is a vast improvement from their last game. Says that Shakib Al Hasan is a huge player and he had a big impact in this game. Further adds that they are focused on playing good cricket and that has brought confidence in the dressing room.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    Dinesh Karthik Unlocks ‘Another Milestone’

  • 11:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Kane Williamson, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is up for a chat. He says, they should’ve added a few more runs on the board. Their bowlers did well to stem up the run flow. Mentions things can change quickly in the Indian T20 League. Also says, they could not get off to a great start and missed a few partnerships in the middle. Informs, Malik has got a lot of pace, he is quite special. It was an amazing time for him to get a run in today’s game. Adds that they are out of the contention this season, so maybe the young lads will get some chances. Mentions, as a unit they can aim to put up good performances.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have the biggest of targets on the board and it was always going to be difficult to defend it. Holder got a wicket at the top and Khan took an early wicket. But Gill and Rana put on a good stand in the middle overs. Kaul sent back Gill and Holder dismissed Rana but the game was done by then. If they had a bigger score on the board, their bowling would have given Kolkata a tougher fight. Malik was very impressive as he bowled quite fast and made things difficult for the batters. His figures of 0/27 do not do justice to his performance in this game.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    IPL 2021- KKR Keep ‘Playoff Hopes Alive’ With 6-Wicket Win vs SRH

  • 11:15 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: A really good show by Kolkata Knight Riders. They did lose Iyer early but Gill played a brilliant knock to make sure that there were no further hiccups. He fell after getting his fifty and Rana fell after laboring to 25 runs but the job on hand was almost done by then. Morgan and Karthik finished things off after that. But they would be disappointed that they did not finish the game earlier and took it in the final over.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! SMASHED! That is it! Kolkata win the match by 6 wickets! Kaul bangs it into the deck, around off. Dinesh Karthik stays back and pulls it over mid-wicket to seal the game with a boundary! Two points for Kolkata and they move closer to a playoff birth! There is one spot up for grabs and there are currently 4 teams battling out for it. So, this game and these two points mean a lot to Kolkata. Hyderabad, on the other, were once again let down by their batting. Kolkata Knight Riders (119/4 in 19.4 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (115/8) by 6 wickets | Shubman Gill 57, Nitish Rana 25; Jason Holder 2/32

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 202 Today Match, KKR vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! That will release some pressure off Kolkata Knight Riders! Back of a length, outside off from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik hangs back and cuts it past point for a boundary. Kolkata 110/4 in 18.3 overs vs Hyderabad (115/8)