KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 49 CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Score Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers maintained a tight leash before Shubman Gill steered the chase to help his team register a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With the win, Kolkata now have 12 points from 13 matches and remain in contention for the last spot in the playoffs stage. It wasn’t a straightforward chase of 116 for Kolkata, who were watchful in their first four overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi fell cheaply in the first ten overs. But Shubman Gill displayed a subtle shift in gears to make up for the slowness in the scoring rate. Sedate till the last ball of 11th over, Gill hit Kolkata’s first boundary after power-play by coming down the pitch and hitting through mid-wicket off Khan. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs SRH 2021 Scorecard: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Guide Kolkata Knight Riders to 6-wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive