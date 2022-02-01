Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the start of the home series against West Indies, there is much speculation over the Indian batting order. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has weighed in on this and suggested the batting order he would like to see. Reckoning that Rishabh Pant needs to be more consistent, Chopra has suggested that KL Rahul should bat at No 4 as he has played that role to perfection in the past.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Not Devdutt Padikkal; Aakash Chopra Predicts Shahrukh Khan as Most Expensive Uncapped Indian

“He [Pant] will need to be consistent. You can kill two birds with one stone because when KL Rahul had batted in the middle order in ODI cricket, he was playing as a wicketkeeper. He had performed that role well although he was given a chance to do that in very few matches,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Rohit Sharma as Captain Will be a Little More Laidback Than Virat Kohli - Ajit Agarkar

Chopra also suggested that Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan should open the batting with Virat Kohli at No 3. He added: “But if he plays in the middle order which I feel he will do in this series, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as openers, Virat Kohli at No. 3, you can keep KL Rahul at No. 4, then it will not be a story of one, two and three but of one, two, three and four.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Look to Stamp Their Authority, Urges Aakash Chopra

Chopra reckoned this batting order would make Pant a little more cautious and it should reap rewards. He concluded: “After that, whoever comes, Rishabh Pant will be on slight notice that he plays a little more cautiously.”

Rohit would be leading the side as full-time limited-overs captain and in a lot of ways – it would be a new start.