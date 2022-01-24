Cape Town: Following the embarrassing whitewash against South Africa in ODIs, India’s interim captain KL Rahul is facing massive backlash on social space. While that is bound to happen considering India is a cricket-crazy nation, Rahul made an unwanted record his own. Rahul has become the first Indian captain to lose each of his first three games. Surely, not something Rahul would be proud of.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Captain KL Rahul After Series Whitewash vs SA, Says 'He is Completely Out of Ideas'

It was also the fifth time ever that India got whitewashed in an ODI series.

India getting whitewashed in a series (3+ ODIs)

0-5 vs WI 1983

0-5 vs WI 1989

0-3 vs SL 1997

0-3 vs NZ 2020

0-3 vs SA 2022

One has to give Rahul the benefit of doubt as he was not set to lead the side in ODIs in the first place. He was made the stand-in captain because Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour.

After the drubbing, Rahul reflected on the loss and admitted that the shot selection was not up to the mark.

“Quite obvious where we’ve gone wrong. No shying away from it. At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven’t built pressure over a long period. Can’t fault the boys for the passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation – sometimes we’ve gone wrong. But it happens – we’ve got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we’ve kept doing the same mistakes,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.