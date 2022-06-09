Delhi: On the eve of the T20I game between India and South Africa, the shocking news of stand-in captain KL Rahul ruled out due to injury came to light. Soon the Indian board confirmed the news and announced that it is a groin injury that has forced Rahul to stay out. Hours after this news came to light, Rahul took to Twitter and penned an emotional note.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: KL Rahul Injured, Rishabh Pant Will Lead India; Will Umran Malik Debut?

Wishing new captain Rishabh Pant all the luck, Rahul admitted that he is gutted and it is hard to accept. He also mentioned that he was looking forward to leading India for the first time at home.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," KL Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Considering Rahul has been in good form with the bat, it will be a big setback for the hosts. With Rahul out, it is almost certain that Ruturaj Gaikwad would open with Ishan Kishan.