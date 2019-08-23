India vs West Indies: The incident happened early on in KL Rahul’s innings when he copped a nasty blow on his elbow of a Kemar Roach delivery during the Antigua Test. Rahul got hit on his elbow and it hurt as he got medical attention quickly. It was a delivery that came back into him as he brought his front foot out to defend it. He missed it completely as it went on to hit him on his elbow. It happened in the ninth over of the match. Rahul was on four at the time he was hit, he went to register 44 before being dismissed.

Here is the video:

Rahul played a crucial role in India after they were reduced to 25/3 inside the first 10 overs of the first morning of the Test. Rahul went on to stitch a 68-run-stand with Rahane to get India back on track. Rahul was six runs away from his 12th Test half-century when he edged Roston Chase behind and had to walk.