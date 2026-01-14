Home

KL Rahul creates HISTORY, becomes first player to achieve THIS unique Feat

India scored a total of 284/7 in 50 overs, thanks to an impactful knock from KL Rahul, scoring an impressive 112 not out, marking his eighth ODI century at the Niranjan Shah Stadium

New Delhi: India are taking on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, December 14. Batting first, India posted a fighting total of 284, thanks to KL Rahul’s composed innings, who walked in at No. 5.

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed, the responsibility fell on Rahul to steady the innings. He rose to the occasion, scoring a commanding century, his eighth in ODI cricket. Rahul also broke a major world record.

KL Rahul’s helped India post 284/7 in 50 overs, with Rahul remaining unbeated at 112. In the process, Rahul broke the previous record of 108 set by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock against India in 2015 for the highest individual score by a batter at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Rahul was only the second player overall and the first Indian to score a century at this stadium. Shikhar Dhawan’s 96 against Australia in 2020 was the highest score ever scored by an Indian on this field.

KL Rahul led India to a total of 284 runs

In the second ODI, India got off to a steady start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched a 70 runs partnership. Gill went on to score 52, but after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly. Later in the innings, KL Rahul led India to a total of 284/7 by anchoring the innings.

New Zealand needs 285 runs. With one game left, India will win the series 2-0 if they are able to keep them below the goal.

