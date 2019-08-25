India vs West Indies: India opener KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walked out to bat with India having taken a 75-run-lead. Both the openers got India off to a solid start, not losing wickets within the first 10 overs. That is when West Indies introduced spin and Mayank looked to paddle a ball from Roston Chase, only to miss it completely. There was a huge appeal and the umpire raised his finger. Mayank looked at the other end towards Rahul for a suggestion. Rahul gave it a long thought and asked Mayank not to opt for the DRS. Replays, later on, showed that Rahul was wrong and the ball was missing the leg-stump.

Here is the incident:

After bowling out West Indies for 222, Indian openers came in to bat and built a brief stand of 30-run. Mayank Agarwal (16) was found in front of the wickets off a Chase delivery. Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul in the middle and both built a stand of 43 runs to get past the 50-run mark. Rahul was also sent to pavilion by Chase after he scored 38 runs. Pujara (25) was scalped by a peach of a delivery by Kemar Roach.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half-centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first Test against West Indies on day 3 in Antigua. After a career-defining 81 in the first innings, Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while Kohli was batting on 51 as India reached 185 for three at stumps on Saturday. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach’s bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century of his career. Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position in the match. (SCORECARD).