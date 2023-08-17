Home

KL Rahul Fit, Shreyas Iyer Not Yet 100 Per Cent – REPORT Ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

Asia Cup 2023: Rahul is fit but Iyer is not 100 per cent fit. Now that is a concern and the hunch is - that is why Tilak Varma is being considered as a serious option.

Rahul, Iyer - Asia Cup 2023 @ICCTwitter

Mumbai: There is much speculations over the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad and it is believed that the fitness of a few players is the concern that is causing the delay. Both Rahul and Iyer were spotted playing a simulation match over the weekend and everyone assumed they are fit and would be back in the squad. As per a report on TOI, a source has confirmed that Rahul is fit but Iyer is not 100 per cent fit. Now that is a concern and the hunch is – that is why Tilak Varma is being considered as a serious option.

“Rahul is by and large fit, and is ‘keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is not 100 per cent. Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practise match soon. The fitness of the players who have returned from the West Indies will also be assessed by the team and NCA’s physios. Hence the delay in naming the team,” source to TOI.

As per the same report, the Indian squad for the Asia Cup would be announced on August 20. Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Dublin for a short series against Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side and the spotlight would be on him as he is returning to the squad after injury.

India play their Asia Cup opener versus Pakistan on September 2.

