A day after India wicketkeeper KL Rahul turned 28, the Karnataka-born flaunted his basketball skills on Monday while staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the video, he takes a shot and successfully manages a basket. It was a near-perfect shot, just goes to show he is a man with many skills.

The cricketer took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of his quarantine days. He captioned the post as, "Lock the target, take the shot #beenawhile."

On his birthday, the cricketer put his bat and gloves up for auctions to raise funds to fight the pandemic.

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation,” Rahul said. “It’s a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this.”

To mark his 28th Birthday @GullyLiveFast brand ambassador @klrahul11 has kindly donated to Bharat Army his personal cricketing equipment including: Helmet, Bat, Pads, Gloves as well as his Test, ODI and T20 #TeamIndia match worn Jersey’s! LINK TO BID: https://t.co/VNs7xMZZ5p pic.twitter.com/1dAk2tY0QB — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 18, 2020

Earlier, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim did the same to raise money for the poor affected by ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is the same bat with which Rahim scored his maiden Test double-century, against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013 for which he was given Player of the match award.