India top-order batsman KL Rahul was dismissed for 15 off 17 balls during the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday. It was in the seventh over when a ball from Aminul Islam stopped on Rahul and all he did was play a nothing shot as he lobbed the ball to short cover, where Mahmadullah took an easy catch. It was a soft dismissal as the ball came a lot slower than the batsman expected and that is what led to his downfall.

Here is how fans slammed the Karnataka batsman:

Backing a player like kl rahul after repetitive failures in all formats, is it a sign of diminishing bench strength? Why India didn’t played sanju samson tonight? #AskStar @StarSportsIndia — Vipul R Trivedi (@vipul_capri) November 3, 2019

Is KL Rahul Strike rate becoming a concern ? He was Consistent in Vijay Hazare Trophy but see his strike rate was also a concern there. #AskStar — Ajay (@AjGupta0701) November 3, 2019

Shreyas the next superstar.. BCCI pls get rid of KL Rahul permanently — TheInsider (@TheInsider007) November 3, 2019

KL Rahul is such a good player. He has scored big runs in recent domestic matches. But he always looks nervous while playing for India, it is because his spot isn’t fixed in national team i guess. #IndvsBan #INDvBAN — ROMAN (@RomanDhungana) November 3, 2019

#INDvBAN Who said there is low visibility in Delhi… KL Rahul walked without any problem to the pavilion — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) November 3, 2019

Rahul has been in ominous form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he slammed a ton and five fifties, but inconsistency has been a big problem with the top-order batsman.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl against India. For India, Shivam Dube makes his international debut and for Bangladesh, Mohammad Naim plays his maiden international.