KL Rahul Hails Sanju Samson After India Beat South Africa to Clinch ODI Series

Ind vs SA: Claiming that Samson has been unfortunate not to get a lot of opportunities, Rahul admitted it 'nice' to see him do well.

Sanju Samson Slams Maiden ODI Century During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Paarl: KL Rahul’s India ruled the roost in Paarl on Thursday as they went on to beat South Africa by 78 runs to clinch the series 2-1. The hero for the Indian side in the game was Sanju Samson who went on to smash his maiden ODI century. Samson hit a brilliant 108 off 114 balls to help India post a above-par 296 for eight. His maiden ton was laced with three sixes and six fours. Following the win, Rahul went on to praise Samson. Claiming that Samson has been unfortunate not to get a lot of opportunities, Rahul admitted it ‘nice’ to see him do well.

“Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately hasn’t got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well today,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

“Always love being around the boys. Nice to get back on the cricket field after a disappointing world cup. Have played with a lot of them in the IPL, nice to get out here and play with them. Usually my message is to always enjoy the game, to give your best and not worry about the rest. They’re great cricketers but few of them haven’t played internationally so it’s about giving them some time to adjust. It’s about making their roles clear and they all gave their 100% so nothing more I can ask,” Rahul also said.

The two teams will now play the Boxing Day Test on December 26. It is a two-match Test series and a number of senior Indian cricketers would be back.

