Dubai: With a little more than a week for the start of the T20 World Cup, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir has made a huge statement on KL Rahul. Gambhir reckons Rahul has more ability than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This could surprise a few as Kohli and Rohit are considered to be the best batters of the Indian team.

"If you can bat like this, why don't you bat like this? And if he can bat like this, probably he has got more ability than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I am not saying it just because I have seen KL Rahul doing it today; he just has it. He has got more shots than anyone else in India. And he has shown it today," Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo after witnessing Rahul's heroics against Chennai.

Gambhir urged him to not shy away from playing his shots as he has the ability. He also reckoned in the future people will talk more about Rahul.

“Just go play, man. Let the world cherish, not only India. Show this world your ability. When people talk about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, probably people will talk more about you because you have got many more shots as compared to anyone else in India,” Gambhir explained.

In the upcoming T20 WC, Rahul is expected to open alongside Rohit.

Meanwhile, all three players happen to be captains of the respective franchises in the IPL. Now, with the IPL having reached its playoffs stage and only Kohli’s RCB has made it. Rahul’s Punjab or Rohit’s Mumbai failed to make the cut.