In an event organized by ICC ahead of India’s match against Afghanistan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were seen sharing some fun time with children at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. ICC tweeted a video where Rahul talked about Sachin Tendulkar and how ‘The Master’ inspired him in all the right manner.

“I do feel that we need to inspire kids in the right way. For us growing up, we had heroes we looked up to like Sachin Tendulkar. We all started like this, playing backyard cricket, just loving the sport. It’s important for them to dream,” said Rahul. He, joined by Kohli and Pandya, spent a considerable amount of time with the kids and played cricket. Rahul also talked about his childhood and said the cricketer in him was born due to backyard cricket.

Team India next face Afghanistan in what is expected to be another lop-sided contest. India should win this game without much of a trouble and the batsmen should utilize the time they get in the middle. In the middle of a dismal run, nothing looks right for the Afghans right now. After the straight defeats and the failure of their star performers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the team have been subjected to severe criticism. With another defeat around the corner, a spirited performance against the mighty Indians could boost Afghanistan.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.