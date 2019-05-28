K L Rahul scored a long awaited century in India’s warm-um match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Coming to bat at the much debated position of number four, Rahul reached his triple figure in 94 balls.

Before, India suffered an early setback as they lost their openers cheaply. Shikhar Dhawan got out for one while Rohit Sharma could only manage 19. Then Virat Kohli, along with Rahul, tried top rebuild the innings but he too got out after settling in nicely for his 47. Shankar was given the chance to bat at five but he failed to encapsulate. Rahul was then joined by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who also scored a 50. The together put up a partnership of 100 and is staging the comeback for India as Bangladeshi bowlers failed to capitalize on their early success.

Rahul’s century will certainly give the team a relief as the number four position has looked fragile for quite some time now with several batsmen getting chance and failing to consolidate their names on the slot. After a few failed attempts, the think tank look to have sorted the number four problem, at the right time ahead of the World Cup. After this ton one can expect Rahul to bat at this slot.