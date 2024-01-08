Home

KL Rahul INJURED or IGNORED For Ind vs Afg T20Is?

Ind vs Afg: With the likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh there in the middle-order, Rahul would have to prove his worth as a destructive batter and for him to prove that - he will only have the IPL, now.

KL Rahul dropped. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: Just last month, KL Rahul expressed his desire to become and all-format player. He did fairly well as the captain of the ODI side in South Africa, but then – why doesn’t his name feature in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan? Is he injured or has he been ignored, these questions are bound to be asked. So, what is the reality. With the likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh there in the middle-order, Rahul would have to prove his worth as a destructive batter and for him to prove that – he will only have the IPL, now.

The keeper-batter has 2265 runs to his name from 72 T20Is, averaging 37.75. But he has not played a single T20I in over an year now. Also, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma preferred over him, it is highly unlikely he will find a spot in the T20 World Cup squad later in the year.

Meanwhile, there are rumours all over the internet that BCCI has dropped Kishan despite being available for selection and they did the same with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, India.com has learned that Rahul, Iyer, and Jadeja have been rested for the series alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

As for Ishan Kishan, the MI batter opted out of the Test series. As per reports, he took that decision due to mental fatigue and needed some break from cricket. Kishan is currently taking some time off cricket and BCCI has not dropped him from the T20I side.

Since January 3, 2023, Kishan has been an integral part of every Indian squad, crisscrossing the globe, yet finding limited playing opportunities.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.