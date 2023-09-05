Home

Sports

KL Rahul Thanks BCCI, NCA Medical Staff Ahead Of India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

KL Rahul Thanks BCCI, NCA Medical Staff Ahead Of India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul injured his thigh midway during IPL 2023 in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KL Rahul poses with NCA medical staff on Tuesday. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Star India batter KL Rahul has thanked the National Cricket Academy (NCA) doctors and physios for their efforts on his road to complete recovery ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 squad announcement on Tuesday. Rahul had injured his thigh midway during the Indian Premier League earlier this year and went under the knife in his treatment. Since then, the wicketkeeper-batter went into rehabilitation at the NCA in a bid to be fit before the World Cup at home and provide a strong balance in the Indian middle-order.

Trending Now

Rahul stated that the whole journey was nothing short of challenges and lessons. “Reflecting on my journey in the last few months, which has been filled with challenges and lessons. The road has been humbling,” Rahul said in an Instagram post.

You may like to read

“A big shoutout to Nitin sir ,Yogesh sir, Rajini sir, Dhananjay Bhai, Shalini and everyone at the NCA for your efforts and commitment towards getting me back on the ground.” The right-hander also made a special mention to his doctor in London who did his surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

“Special mention to the team at Wellington Hospital in London and Dr. Rahul Patel for a smooth op. Lastly to the BCCI for the constant support and belief,” he added. Rahul made a return to the Indian team for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, but did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka and worked at NCA.

BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, had said that Rahul was carrying a small niggle that happened unfortunately just before the Asia Cup 2023 and there is nothing to worry about. “In the last few days, KL Rahul had a niggle that is unrelated to his original injury. That’s why Sanju Samson is travelling.

“We are all expecting him to be fit, if not at the start of the Asia Cup maybe by the second or third game. He is well on track,” Agarkar had said while announcing the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES