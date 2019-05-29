After scoring the mesmerizing century in the second warm-up game against Bangladesh, KL Rahul, on Wednesday, said he is open to bat at any open position and not necessarily at number four. He also said that he utilized the time he got during his suspension from the national team due to indecent comments made at a chat show.

After his hundred, which helped skipper Virat Kohli and team management to heave a sigh of relief, Rahul looks all settled to bat at number four, as the much-debated hype around who will bat at number four finally looks to be sorted for team India. Even though he was picked by the M.S.K Prasad led selection committee as a reserved opener, the team felt otherwise and tried him at number four which to their luck succeeded.

CENTURY!@klrahul11 brings up a brilliant ton off 94 deliveries.#TeamIndia 255/4 after 42 overs pic.twitter.com/W0kHl7gSjI — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2019

“It is a team game, and you need to be flexible and be ready to bat wherever, or as a player you need to be ready to take up whatever role is given to you,” Rahul was quoted as saying by IANS. He further added, “Every batsman who has played at this level knows how to handle pressure and knows how to handle the roles and responsibilities given to him.”

Sexist comments in a chat show had seen Rahul being suspended from the national team, along with Hardik Pandya. While he has always maintained that he would not want to speak about it, he did open up about the episode and said that the time away from the game helped him improve some his game related issues. “I tried to make the best use of it (the time off). I felt like there were a few things with my batting and technique I needed to fix,” he said.

He went on, “I worked with my coach back home in Bangalore, and the India ‘A’ games gave me a little time with Rahul Dravid to just speak to him about mental preparation and how to handle pressure and how to handle low confidence and low form. The best way to get back to scoring runs is to find that form in the middle, and I got that opportunity. So from there, I just carried on and I knew that my batting was fine and I was very hungry to come back and score runs for whatever teams I played.”

(With inputs from IANS)