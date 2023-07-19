Home

KL Rahul Juggles With Football, Bats At Nets In Full Flow Ahead Of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup | WATCH VIDEO

KL Rahul is currently getting in groove at National Cricket Academy after being sidelined following a thigh injury during IPL 2023.

KL Rahul takes a quick nap in between training at NCA. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul is slowly attaining to full fitness as the Karnataka batter was seen batting in full tilt while also doing some juggling with football, in what comes as good sign for the India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Rahul, who injured his thigh while fielding in IPL 2023, underwent a surgery in London and missed the World Test Championship final and India Caribbean tour. Since then, he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a video clip that he shared on his social media, Rahul was seen doing warm-up with football before hitting the nets. At the nets, the Lucknow Super Giants captain hit a wide range of shots, that clearly indicates, Rahul’s India comeback is just a matter of time.

BEST VIDEO OF THE DAY 🤩 KL RAHUL is Finally back!!!!!! He is going to make a sensational Comeback 🔥🔥#TeamIndia #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/05H6UwzLbL — Sonu (@Sonu_1827) July 19, 2023

Rahul is crucial to India’s plans for the ODI Cup at home at the crucial No.5 spot, his performance prior to the tournaments will be closely watched. As of now, Rahul is targeting the T20I series against Ireland as his comeback series.

