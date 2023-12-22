Home

Ind vs SA: When Maharaj came into bat, the 'Ram Siya Ram' song started playing in the ground. That is when, Rahul said Maharaj that everytime he walked into bat this song was being played.

Paarl: India beat South Africa by 78 runs to clinch the ODI series 2-1 on Thursday at the Boland Park in Paarl. While there were innumerable moments in the match which stole the limelight, there was none better than the KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj stump-mic chat over ‘Ram Siya Ram’. So, here is what happened.

When Maharaj came into bat, the ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song started playing in the ground. That is when, Rahul said Maharaj that everytime he walked into bat this song was being played. To this, Maharaj agreed with a ‘yes’ and Rahul had a smile on his face.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Super Giants banter 😂😂😂 >>>>>pic.twitter.com/k0DxIrRqLN — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 21, 2023

“Always love being around the boys. Nice to get back on the cricket field after a disappointing world cup. Have played with a lot of them in the IPL, nice to get out here and play with them. Usually my message is to always enjoy the game, to give your best and not worry about the rest. They’re great cricketers but few of them haven’t played internationally so it’s about giving them some time to adjust,” Rahul said at the presentation.

Earlier, India set a challenging target of 297 courtesy of Sanju Samson’s maiden ODI Hundred and Rinku Singh’s spectacular finish to the innings.

Opting to bowl first, South African skipper Aiden Markram had hoped for early breakthroughs, and debutant Rajat Patidar showed promise with an aggressive start. However, his innings was cut short at 22 by Nandre Burger.

B Sai Sudharsan, Patidar’s opening partner, fell prey to Beuran Hendricks in the eighth over, leaving India at 49/2 at the end of the first powerplay. The responsibility then fell on the shoulders of skipper Lokesh Rahul and the in-form Sanju Samson to steady the ship. The duo meticulously rebuilt the innings, showcasing a partnership that added 52 runs.

