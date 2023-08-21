Home

KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury – REPORT

KL Rahul will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise.

KL Rahul is racing against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup. (Image: ICC)

Delhi: Amid all speculations over KL Rahul, a report in the Indian Express claims he will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise. The report claims that this decision has been taken because in the past there have been instaces when a player has broken down after getting him fast-tracked in the squad for a big event.

