KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury – REPORT

KL Rahul will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise. 

Updated: August 21, 2023 9:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

KL Rahul is racing against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup. (Image: ICC)

Delhi: Amid all speculations over KL Rahul, a report in the Indian Express claims he will not get picked as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not keen on getting a player onboard for the Asia Cup without adequate practise. The report claims that this decision has been taken because in the past there have been instaces when a player has broken down after getting him fast-tracked in the squad for a big event.

